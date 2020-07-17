Two arrested for murder at criminal’s parole release party

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing two persons over personal enmity at a party organised for a criminal, who was recently released on parole, in South Delhi the police said.

At 8.56 p.m. on Wednesday, Mehrauli police received information regarding a person with a bullet injury on his leg lying near Freedom Fighter Colony, they said. The victim was rushed to AIIMS hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Cell phone found

Police reached the spot and found a lot of blood on a slab near the jungle. They recovered a cell phone from there. Later, the police went inside the jungle and found blood, empty bottles of liquor, water and cigarette packets.

On scanning the CCTV footage, it was found that six people, including the deceased, had come there in a white car. After parking the car near a vacant plot, they had proceeded to the jungle, a senior police officer said. On Thursday, the deceased was identified as Abdul Ali, a resident of Geeta Colony.

“During investigation, the police traced the car and one of the suspects Vipin Balyan, a resident of Bhajanpura, was apprehended. On his instance, one Satender, a resident of Khajuri Khas, was also apprehended,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

The police inspected the jungle area again and with the help of a drone, one more body with gunshot injuries was recovered, the DCP said. Later, the deceased was identified as Sanjay, a resident of Geeta Colony. The deceased and the accused were part of a group of six people, who were identified earlier in the CCTV footage, the police said.

Both the deceased were co-accused in an attempt to murder case registered at Geeta Colony police station, the police said.

Investigations revealed that the accused were suspecting the deceased of passing information about them to the police. Efforts are being made to arrest the other two accused. One of them was identified as Banni, who had recently come out on parole, the police said.