Trial stayed against CM in Rail Bhawan dharna case

A Delhi court on Monday stayed the trial proceedings against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and others in the 2014 Rail Bhawan dharna case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Samar Vishal had on July 6 framed charges of rioting and violating prohibitory orders against them.

Additional Sessions Judge Arun Bhardwaj stayed the trial and issued a notice to the Delhi police on a petition by the accused persons challenging the framing of charges. The case will now come up for hearing on July 31.

“It is ordered that charges be framed against accused Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Rakhi Birla and Somnath Bharti for commission of offence under Sections 143 [being member of an unlawful assembly], 145 [joining and continuing in an unlawful assembly], 188 [disobedience of an order] of the IPC and under Sections 147 [rioting], 186 [obstructing public servant], 353 [assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant] and 332 [voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant] of the IPC read with Section 149 of the IPC,” the ACMM had said while framing the chargesheet.