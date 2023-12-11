Trial run of Namo Bharat train on Duhai-Modinagar stretch begins

December 11, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Sunday began the trial run of the Namo Bharat train on the 12-km Duhai-Modinagar section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) corridor.

The stretch will be operational by March next year and the entire 82-km rapid train corridor will be complete by June 2025, according to officials.

Earlier on October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the priority 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.

Once complete, the RRTS corridor will cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour as high-speed trains will be running on it every 15 minutes, going up to the frequency of every five minutes when required.

It will be developed at a cost of over ₹30,000 crore, with the trains having the capacity to run at a speed of 180 kmph.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the National Capital Region (NCR). Three RRTS corridors have been prioritised for implementation in the first phase. These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.