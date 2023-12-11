HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trial run of Namo Bharat train on Duhai-Modinagar stretch begins

December 11, 2023 01:40 am | Updated 01:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

National Capital Region Transport Corporation on Sunday began the trial run of the Namo Bharat train on the 12-km Duhai-Modinagar section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) corridor.

The stretch will be operational by March next year and the entire 82-km rapid train corridor will be complete by June 2025, according to officials.

Earlier on October 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the priority 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai in Uttar Pradesh.

Once complete, the RRTS corridor will cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to less than an hour as high-speed trains will be running on it every 15 minutes, going up to the frequency of every five minutes when required.

It will be developed at a cost of over ₹30,000 crore, with the trains having the capacity to run at a speed of 180 kmph.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified for development in the National Capital Region (NCR). Three RRTS corridors have been prioritised for implementation in the first phase. These are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.

Related Topics

Delhi / civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.