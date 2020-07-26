Transport association stages protest at bus depots

The Delhi Parivahan Mazdoor Sangh, for the second consecutive day, staged protest at multiple Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots here against what it alleged was the “privatisation” of the public transporter in addition to other issues related to its functioning.
The body’s general secretary Kailash Chand Malik said social distancing norms were strictly adhered to during protests at the Nand Nagari, Hasanpur, Subhash Place, Kalkaji, Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar depots.
“Our main demands include increasing the fleet size of the DTC to 11,000, retrieving from cluster operators the bus depots handed over to them for the government’s own buses, giving permanent jobs to contract employees and increasing the retirement age from 55 to 60,” Mr. Malik said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath