Tour operator told to pay ₹40K for not giving refund

A District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum here has directed a tour operator to compensate a man by paying over ₹40,000 for failing to refund advance payment made towards booking a trip to the U.S., despite the complainant not availing the services.

Noting that the complainant had deposited ₹1.20 lakh for a trip for two, the panel observed: “...tour operator had denied for the refund of the deposited amount, which can be given back to the complainant as he had availed the services. But it clear the tour operator must have incurred expenses for applying visas for complainants with U.S. authorities. However, this amount is not disclosed.”

City resident Sunil Kumar had moved the panel while stating that the tour operator had failed to refund the money despite being told by the tour operator that “in case there is cancellation for any reason prior to the departure, the full amount paid in advance will be refunded immediately.” He had stated that the trip could not take place as the visa got rejected.

The tour operator had contended that according to the terms and conditions, “any cancellation within 30 days or less prior to departure of the tour shall attract 100% tour cost, as penalty”.