Top New Delhi news developments for today

Here are the key news developments in New Delhi to watch out for today.
1. Enforcement Directorate has arrested Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Honey; political reactions likely on the role of ED during elections.
2. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury will be holding press conference in the afternoon.
3. SC to hear Centre’s view on the “dire need” for “model builder-buyer and agent-buyer” agreements with uniform terms and conditions of sale and purchase of residential flats across the country.
4. In campaign events across the election-bound States of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address U.P. voters in virtual mode.
- U.P. CM Yogi Aditya Nath to file nomination in Gorakhpur; he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to address a rally.
- Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav And Rastriya Lok Dal President Jayant Chaudhary joint rally in Agra.
- Bahujan Samajwadi Party leader Mayawati in Amroha.
- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s door-to-door campaign and roadshow in Ghaziabad and Sahibabad.
- Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channi in Barnala.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in Goa.