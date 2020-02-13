‘Tiwari offered to step down but party told him to wait’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit chief Manoj Tiwari has offered to step down in the wake of the drubbing received by it in the Delhi Assembly polls, but has been asked by its national leadership to hang on, party insiders said on Wednesday.

The North East Delhi MP, who met the eight BJP legislators who managed to win the elections, had contacted the party’s senior leadership on Tuesday evening, said sources. “Mr. Tiwari has offered his resignation but was asked to hang on for the moment,” said a party insider privy to the development.

Tiwari contradicts

Mr. Tiwari, however, told PTI: “Neither have I been asked to resign nor have I offered my resignation.”

“The party’s State unit will be overhauled as part of a national exercise soon. Sunil Yadav, who contested against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Ravinder Singh Negi, who fought a tough election against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, are likely to get responsibilities as part of a national team,” claimed another source in the party.

Meanwhile, the newly elected BJP MLAs held a meeting with Mr. Tiwari at the State unit headquarters.

Congratulating all the newly elected MLAs on their victory, Mr. Tiwari said that the party respected the mandate given by the people of Delhi and hoped that those who have got the chance to run the government “meet the expectations of the people”.

“During the Assembly elections, BJP workers worked hard due to which the BJP has won more seats and the vote percentage has also increased. The people of Delhi have given a mandate to the party to play the role of Opposition. We will strongly raise the problems of Delhi in the House and play the role of a responsible Opposition,” Mr. Tiwari added.

(With PTI inputs)