Three men arrested for thrashing store owner, his manager

Three men were arrested for allegedly thrashing a departmental store owner and his manager after their car hit the victim’s vehicle in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh, the police said on Thursday. The accused also fled with the cash bag of the victim, they added.

The accused have been identified as Prabhjot Singh (27) and Gagan Shegal (29), residents of Tilak Nagar and Preet Singh (31), a resident of Vikas Puri, they said.

According to a senior police officer, one Amit Bagga, owner of a departmental store, lodged a complaint in which he alleged that while he was winding up his days work and preparing to go back home along with his manager Yugam around 12.30 a.m on Thursday, a speeding car hit his car, which was parked outside his store, from behind. The driver of the speeding vehicle was in an inebriated state, he claimed.

The driver of the said car handed over ₹2,500 to Mr. Bagga which he initially accepted, but later returned.

Suddenly, the occupants of the car started beating him and his manager. Mr. Bagga ran towards the parking space but was chased and thrashed mercilessly. Thereafter, they fled the spot with Mr. Bagga’s bag containing over ₹12 lakh, the police said.

Later, a case under relevant IPC sections was registered and the accused were arrested, a senior police officer said.

Prabhjot is a property dealer, Preet is a car dealer and Shegal is a contractor.