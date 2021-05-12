Three held for selling oxygen flow meters at exorbitant rates

They were selling it at ₹5,000 each; 36 devices recovered

Three men were arrested for allegedly selling oxygen flow meters at exorbitant rates in north Delhi’s Burari, police said on Wednesday.

With the arrest of Karanjeet Singh (20), who worked at a medical store, and Bhanu (21), both residents of Burari, police claimed to have recovered 36 oxygen flow meters, which were being sold for ₹5,000 each, they said.

Since there is an acute shortage and high requirement of oxygen flow meters in the market due to COVID-19, the duo took advantage of the situation to make a quick buck. They purchased oxygen flow meters from a resident of U.P.’s Meerut named Shafiq and later sold the equipment at ₹5,000 per piece, according to police.

Another accused Arun Gupta, (25), a resident of Delhi’s Roshanara Road, pursuing Bachelor of Architecture from a reputed institute in Gurugram, was also arrested in the case, police officers said.

The police said that a special team was formed after an information was received that a person was selling oxygen flow meters for ₹5,000 per piece in Burari. An enquiry was conducted and during investigation, Assistant Sub Inspector Yashpal Singh posed himself as a customer and contacted the accused. He requested him to provide oxygen flow meter urgently, said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

The accused agreed but kept on dodging and finally, he agreed to meet at petrol pump, opposite Transport Authority in Burari, he said.

“A strategic trap was laid and accused Karanjeet and Bhanu were apprehended. Also, 32 oxygen flow meters were recovered from their possession along with a motorcycle,” the officer said.

2 more arrested

On their instance, another accused Arun was arrested from Shastri Nagar Metro Station and four oxygen flow meters and one scooty was recovered from his possession, he said.

In another instance, a police team arrested two men for allegedly hoarding and black marketing oxygen concentrators. The accused Neelansh (24), a resident of Dwarka and Mohd Danish, a resident of Chandni Chowk (31) were arrested on Tuesday, they said.

With their arrest, police claimed to have recovered 10 oxygen concentrators and 2,000 pulse oxymeters