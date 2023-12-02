HamberMenu
Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights diverted due to low visibility at airport

The visibility in several parts of Delhi on Saturday was relatively low, as the air quality in several areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category

December 02, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines said on Saturday. Representational image

Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines said on Saturday. Representational image | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Three Delhi-bound Vistara flights were diverted on Saturday, December 2, 2023 due to low visibility at the Delhi airport.One flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, while two flights were diverted to Jaipur. Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi (BOM-DEL) were diverted to Jaipur, said Vistara Airlines in a series of posts on X.

According to the posts, Flight UK954 arrived in Jaipur at 8:42 a.m., while Flight UK928 was expected to arrive at 9:45 a.m. Similarly, Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) was diverted to Ahmedabad and was expected to arrive at 10:00 a.m.

"Flight UK906 from Ahmedabad to Delhi (AMD-DEL) has been diverted to Ahmedabad (AMD) due to low visibility at Delhi airport and is expected to arrive in Ahmedabad (AMD) at 1000 hours," said Vistara Airlines in a post on X.

As many as 18 flights at the Delhi airport were diverted due to bad weather on Saturday morning, according to an official.

The visibility in several parts of Delhi on Saturday was relatively low, as the air quality in several areas of the national capital was recorded in the 'very poor' category.

Multiple areas of the city were also covered with a layer of smog.As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in Anand Vihar and Ashok Vihar was recorded as 'Very Poor'.

Anand Vihar had an AQI reading of 388, while Ashok Vihar had an AQI reading of 386 at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

As per the official data, the AQI reading at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) was 375 at 10:00 a.m.

