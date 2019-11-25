Delhi

Three arrested with IED in Delhi

Photo for representational purpose.

Photo for representational purpose.   | Photo Credit: K_RAGESH

more-in

The arrested persons were planning a major terror attack, police said.

The Delhi Police Special Cell averted a terror strike by arresting three persons with improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Capital on Monday.

The arrested persons were from Assam and were believed to be influenced by the Islamic State.

Delhi Police said they got the inputs regarding movement of several suspects persons of ISIS module in the city. Their target was religious congregation.

“We were carrying out major search operation across the city for the last two weeks after we got inputs from intelligence agencies,” said a police officer.

“They had planned a blast in Delhi. But before that they almost planted bomb at Dudhnoi Rasleela mela  in Assam as rehearsal for big blast attack in Delhi,” said Pramod Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).

Further details are awaited.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
act of terror
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 25, 2019 4:06:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/three-arrested-with-ied-in-delhi/article30076002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY