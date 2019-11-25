Three arrested with IED in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell averted a terror strike by arresting three persons with improvised explosive devices (IED) in the Capital on Monday.
The arrested persons were from Assam and were believed to be influenced by the Islamic State.
Delhi Police said they got the inputs regarding movement of several suspects persons of ISIS module in the city. Their target was religious congregation.
“We were carrying out major search operation across the city for the last two weeks after we got inputs from intelligence agencies,” said a police officer.
“They had planned a blast in Delhi. But before that they almost planted bomb at Dudhnoi Rasleela mela in Assam as rehearsal for big blast attack in Delhi,” said Pramod Kushwah, DCP (Special Cell).
Further details are awaited.
