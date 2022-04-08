Three arrested for uprooting ATM, stealing ₹34 lakh

Three persons who were part of an interstate gang of Mewat, were arrested by the Delhi police on Wednesday for uprooting an ATM of SBI Bank in Badarpar and looting ₹34 lakh in cash.

The arrested persons have been identified as Imran, 35, Salman, 26, and Shakeel, 32. On receiving a tip-off, the police deployed their teams to corner the accused at Lado Sarai, where the three were supposed to be present.

The accused revealed that on the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, Imran, along with four of his associates — Rahul Chaura, Shakeel, Salman and Tayyab — came to Delhi in a car with their plan to uproot an ATM. They put the uprooted ATM inside the car and distributed ₹34 lakh among themselves. They then dumped the ATM in a well.

Chaura and Tayyab are absconding and efforts to nab them are under way, the police said.

A Creta car that was purchased with ₹8 lakh from the looted cash was seized by the police. Further investigation revealed that the accused had failed when they tried uprooting another ATM in west Delhi in March.

Imran has been previously involved in 20 criminal cases, which include murder, attempt to murder, ATM uprooting, hurt, assault, theft, Arms Act, etc. in Delhi and Haryana, said DCP Jasmeet Singh.