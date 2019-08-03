Three arrested after gunfights with police

Three alleged criminals were arrested after separate gunfights with the police in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday, said officials.

A total of eight alleged criminals, including two contract killers, were held following seven police encounters in the last five days in Gautam Buddh Nagar, they added.

Harendra Pal was held around 1.45 a.m. on Friday near Ganda Naala in Sector 15 after a gunfight, Noida SP Vineet Jaiswal said.

“He was wanted in a case of loot on July 28 and also had other cases of loot, attempted murder filed against him at various police stations in the district. He was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest. The accused had tried to flee and opened fire on the police. He got injured in retaliatory fire and has been hospitalised,” he said.

Brajesh Lal, accused in half-a-dozen cases of loot and snatching, was held after a shootout in Sector 54.

He opened fire and tried to flee but was injured in retaliatory firing and held.

Seventeen cases

Aakash Prasad, who had fled from the Surajpur court on Thursday, was arrested in Dadri on Friday, officials said. “Aakash had 17 cases of robbery, attempt to murder against him and was being produced in the court on Thursday but fled from the police custody. The Dadri police got a tip-off about him on Friday,” Greater Noida SP Ranvijay Singh said.

Two firearms and ammunition were seized from the accused’s possession.

Two sharpshooters of the Billu Dujana gang were arrested on Thursday following a gunfight with police in Noida Phase II, while on Wednesday, a man wanted in half a dozen cases of robbery and murder was nabbed after an encounter in the same region.

A wanted gangster was held in Greater Noida on Tuesday, while on Monday, a man involved in a robbery at an office was arrested.