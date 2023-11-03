HamberMenu
The charm of Chettinad unveiled in Delhi

A captivating journey of history, heritage, culture and crafts of Tamil Nadu’s Nattukottai Chettiyar community is on display at the India International Centre

November 03, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

Soma Basu
Soma Basu
A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

As I chat with Visalakshi Ramaswamy at the IIC art gallery where she has showcased her 123-year-old ancestral mansion, known as the MRM house in Kanadukathan in Karaikudi, a constant stream of visitors keeps flowing past. Many come forward to congratulate her for the exquisite display of her personal collection of items that define the Chettiyar community. A few ask about the Chettinad region, while some others make trade-related queries. Some even approach to buy things straight off the display shelves!

Visitors at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

Visitors at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

The grandeur of exhibits at the ongoing exhibition, ‘Chettinad An enduring legacy’ , which is spread over 2,000 sq. ft, is helping visitors learn about a part of Tamil Nadu that they are perhaps little aware of. This is Visalakshi’s first big exhibition in the capital. “It took me two months to design and prepare and I am happy that people like the artistic journey to understand the lifestyle of our unique community,” she beams.

Visalakshi Ramaswamy curator of the  ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

Visalakshi Ramaswamy curator of the  ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A brief history of the Nagarathars, a mercantile community from southern Tamil Nadu known for their business skills, is mounted at the entrance of the exhibition that weaves its way through the symbolism of the majestic homes and the significance of nine clan temples of the Chettiars. The community’s love for splendoured architecture and artistry comes alive through photo panels of the Chettinad region that comprises a cluster of 96 villages with opulent mansions.

Visalakshi’s resplendent house with large raised platforms in the front, the open-to-sky courtyards, long surrounding corridors branching out into rooms, huge storerooms and kitchens, courts and halls with chequered marble flooring, miniature paintings and grand chandeliers on the high ceilings, and ornate doors, take visitors back in time.

A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

Corners and walls of the exhibition hall are embellished with antique furniture, sepia-tinted family portraits and expensive artefacts bought during travels over the decades. Kitchen paraphernalia including gigantic copper and brass vessels, storage containers and ingenious everyday kitchen aids, evoke an old world charm and also reveal the resourcefulness of the community.

A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

A view of the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

“In the late 1990s when Chettinad was becoming a series of ghost villages, I was working on the book The Chettiar Heritage, (co-authored by historian S Muthiah and author Meenakshi Meyyappan). Difficult and expensive to maintain, I saw our traditional homes were crumbling and realised that several hobby crafts of the region were disappearing,” she says and adds, “I felt the need to document everything while we still have access to information.”

Kandanghi sarees on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

Kandanghi sarees on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

Visalakshi started the not-for-profit M.Rm.Rm.Cultural Foundation in 2000. This immersive exhibition is a part of it’s activities, which include documentation and revival of lifestyle, crafts, textiles and rituals of the Nattukottai Chettiyars, also referred to as Nagarathars.

There is a separate section on the craft revival and livelihood projects of the foundation. It showcases kottans, the traditional palmyra basketry of Chettinad and the Athangudi tiles, highlighting the creativity and skill that breathed life and colour into Nagarathar homes. There are also kandanghi sarees in bright yellows, oranges, red and black stripes or checks with broad borders, woven in heavy cotton and silk.

The community is shrinking; a majority of those who practise the traditional crafts are octogenarians and many of the heirloom utilitarian items of homes are not in use anymore. Very few people live in the mansions permanently, though they come alive when families go back to their ancestral homes on special occasions.

An antique turban box on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

An antique turban box on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

”It is fascinating to preserve what you have inherited, for the future,” says Visalakshi. “There is no harm in learning new things but we should not lose our heritage, which gives us the identity we are so proud of.”

At Art Gallery, Kamladevi Complex, India International Centre, 40 Max Mueller Marg; Till November 10; 11am to 7pm

Palmyra baskets on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi

Palmyra baskets on display at the ongoing Chettinad An Enduring Legacy exhibition at IIC Delhi | Photo Credit: SOMA BASU

