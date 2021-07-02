Teen shoots brother for slapping him during tiff

Victim disliked him talking to former’s sister-in-law

A 19-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly killing his elder brother for slapping him in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar.

A senior police officer said that the accused has been identified as Prashant, who works at a shop, and the victim is his 22-year-old brother Prem Shankar, who was studying in Delhi University’s School of Open Learning.

The police said that Prem got married a little over a month ago. Prashant used to talk to Prem’s wife’s sister, which he objected to. “Prem never liked his brother talking to his sister-in-law and he had told Prashant about it. However, the latter never agreed. On June 26 night, Prem found Prashant talking to her again to which he objected. It led to an argument,” said the officer.

Prem allegedly slapped Prashant and in a fit of rage, the latter brought a gun and shot Prem. The victim died on the spot, the police said.

Kin try to cover up

The family decided not to report the matter to the police. They went to cremate the body but the priest saw the bullet wound and told them to first get a no-objection certificate from the police. It was then that Prashant’s father called the police. The body was taken for post-mortem and the accused was apprehended.

The police said that a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 201(causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC has been registered under various IPC Sections.