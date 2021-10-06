Take concrete steps to tackle pollution: BJP

Bidhuri demands new buses to be bought, roads be repaired on a war footing

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Tuesday demanded that the Delhi government take concrete steps to tackle pollution during winter.

He demanded that new buses be bought, roads be repaired on a war footing and flyovers and underpasses be built at points identified as congestion hotspots. “The Delhi government cannot shirk its responsibility by rhetoric, lies, and blaming others. The Capital has become the most polluted city in the world in the last seven years. In the World Air Quality Report, Delhi has been declared as the most polluted city in the world for the third consecutive year,” he said.

“This is the situation when people were indoors due to the pandemic for the last one-and-a-half years. Despite the city being in such a dire situation, the government is not taking any concrete steps to deal with the problem,” he said.

The public transportation system in Delhi, he alleged, had completely collapsed in the last seven years therefore, first, the work of bringing new buses should be expedited.

A decision was taken to introduce electric buses in Delhi in 2016-17, but not a single bus could come till now, he said.

The work of road repairing needed to be done on a war footing and there was a need to build flyovers and underpasses to eliminate congestion instead of just identifying them year after year, the leader said.