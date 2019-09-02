Swaraj India’s election campaign flagged off

Kicking off the party’s election campaign at Gurugram on Sunday for the Assembly elections in Haryana which is due in October, Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav announced that he would travel across 13 districts of the State as part of his nine-day-long “Jan Sarokar Abhiyan”.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Yadav attacked all political outfits for “political bankruptcy” and said that his party stood for “politics of truth, honesty and change”.

Referring to the BJP’s 2014 election manifesto, he pointed out that the party had promised to fill all vacant posts in government sector, but more than 41,000 posts of school teachers alone were vacant.

He further said the BJP had also mentioned in the foreword to 2014 election manifesto that Congress rule was so inept that it drowned Haryana in debt, but his party had shown the mirror of truth to the saffron party’s government.

He said that in 2013-14, the total liabilities on Haryana was ₹76,263 crore, with per-capita liabilities at ₹28,778 and the BJP had expressed concern over that. However, this figure, he said, had shot up to ₹1,79,744 crore and the per capita liability to ₹63,078 during the five years of BJP’s tenure. “If these figures are seen as percentage of GDP, then the total debt of the State increased from 15.1% to 22.9% during this period. When the BJP says ‘abki baar, 75 paar’, what it actually means is that if the BJP forms the government again, the per-capita debt in Haryana would shoot above ₹75,000,” said Mr. Yadav.

He also campaigned for the party’s Gurugram candidate Shailaja Bhatia, Pataudi candidate Deepak Pataudi, Badshahpur candidate Maman Yadav and Sohna candidate Jan Mohammad on the first day. The campaign will conclude in Karnal on September 9.