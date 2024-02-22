GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspended BJP MLAs apologise to Delhi L-G for interrupting his address

Those suspended for an indefinite period were Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta

February 22, 2024 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Seven suspended Delhi BJP MLAs have apologised to Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for their unruly behaviour during his address to the Assembly on February 15, the High Court was told on Wednesday.

The legislators’ counsel, Jayant Mehta, told the court that the L-G had accepted their apology, after which the court asked them to meet Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

The legislators wrote an apology letter to Mr. Saxena, a day after the High Court asked them if they were prepared to seek an apology from the L-G for repeatedly interrupting his speech on the opening day of the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly.

Those suspended for an indefinite period were Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, O P Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta.

They challenged the decision in the High Court, arguing that their suspension till the conclusion of proceedings before the House’s Privileges Committee was in violation of the rules and that they were consequently unable to attend the Budget Session. The court has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday.

