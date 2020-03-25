Delhi

‘Supply of essential items to remain unaffected

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the wake of the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening, sought to assure citizens that the supply of essential items would not be affected.

“The 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister is very important to prevent corona from spreading. I assure every person of Delhi that there will be no reduction in the supply of essential items for the next 3 week,” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted.

