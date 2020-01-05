Sunny morning in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi witnessed a sunny Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius.
The air quality in the city was ‘very poor’ with AQI at 350 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
Shallow fog was witnessed in some parts of the city but there were no major visibility issues, said a MeT department official.
As per forecast for the day, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
Relative humidity was 94% at 8.30 a.m., said the MeT official.
The maximum and minimum were 21.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.