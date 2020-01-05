Delhi

Sunny morning in Delhi, air quality ‘very poor’

Delhi AQI was ‘very poor’ at 9 a.m. Scene at Dhaula Kuan on Sunday morning.

Delhi AQI was ‘very poor’ at 9 a.m. Scene at Dhaula Kuan on Sunday morning.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Delhi witnessed a sunny Sunday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 7 degrees Celsius.

The air quality in the city was ‘very poor’ with AQI at 350 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Shallow fog was witnessed in some parts of the city but there were no major visibility issues, said a MeT department official.

As per forecast for the day, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was 94% at 8.30 a.m., said the MeT official.

The maximum and minimum were 21.6 degrees Celsius and 8 degrees Celsius respectively on Saturday.

