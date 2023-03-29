HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sultanpuri hit-and-run: court asks Delhi Police to file chargesheet on April 1

March 29, 2023 01:22 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A police van carrying the accused in the case.

A police van carrying the accused in the case. | Photo Credit: File Photo

:

A court here on Tuesday asked the Delhi police to file the chargesheet in the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case on April 1, the next date of hearing. April 1 will also mark the end of the 90-day window for the police to file its chargesheet in the case. The accused are entitled to default bail if the chargesheet is not filed before the 91st day of the remand, the Supreme Court said on Monday. In the early hours of new year’s day, 20-year-old Anjali Singh was hit and dragged under a car for more than 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The police arrested seven people in the case. Five accused are in judicial custody and two are out on bail.

Related Topics

Delhi / police / murder / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.