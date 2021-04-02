‘Submit report on plea over illegal detention’

Preserve footage of post: HC to police

The Delhi High Court has ordered the police to preserve the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at a police post here on a plea of a man alleging illegal detention and merciless beating by its officers.

Justice Anu Malhotra also directed the police to submit a status report on the case by next date of hearing on April 8.

“In the meantime, the State shall ensure that the footage of the CCTV cameras installed at the Turkman Gate police post on January 25 from 7 p.m. onwards as well as of the camera installed outside the said police post be preserved..,” Justice Malhotra said.

The court’s order came on a plea by one Umair Siddiqui alleging that there has been a flagrant violation of Article 21 of the Constitution. Mr. Siddiqui contended that the police have illegally detained him and others and mercilessly beaten them.

He said the entire incident that has taken place has been recorded in the two CCTV cameras installed at the Turkman Gate police post.

The police, on the other hand, argued that the contentions raised on behalf of Mr. Siddiqui are erroneous and the matter in fact related to a dispute between a husband and wife and he is the cousin of the man.

The petition stated that on the evening of January 25, Mr. Siddiqui and three others were mercilessly beaten, illegally detained and tortured by the police personnel of Turkman Gate police post under Chandni Mahal police station here in full public glare at the behest of certain private individuals, even when there was neither any written complaint against them nor a PCR call.