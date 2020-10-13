Delhi

Students’ groups protest against DU’s high cut-offs

Students protest against the high cut-off scores set by Delhi University colleges, on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SushilKumarVerma

Various students’ groups on Monday carried out protests against the high-cut off scores released by Delhi University for its merit- based undergraduate courses.

The protests, held by the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and Students’ Federation of India (SFI), termed the cut-offs as “discriminatory” and “exclusionary” and demanded scrapping of the same.

Quality education

“This cut-off is nothing but a policy of educational apartheid meant to keep public-funded higher education beyond the reach of students from government schools, an overwhelming number of whom hail from socio-economically deprived backgrounds,” the KYS said in a statement.

The students’ group further said, “Students from marginalised and vulnerable sections find their access to quality education barred due to paucity of seats and consequent high cut-offs. The KYS demands more seats, low cut-offs and enabling policies such as deprivation points.”

In the first cut-off list announced by the university on Saturday, Lady Shri Ram College pegged the asking score at 100% for three honours programmes: psychology, economics and political science.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 12:39:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/students-groups-protest-against-dus-high-cut-offs/article32838569.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY