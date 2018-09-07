Stopped by passer-by, robber jumps off flyover

Fearing attack, a robber jumped off Wazirpur Flyover in Timarpur on Thursday morning, the police said. Imran is admitted at Sushruta Trauma Centre where he is undergoing treatment. Doctors said he was admitted with a broken leg.

Held at gunpoint

Imran, from Ghaziabad’s Pasonda, along an accomplice robbed a businessman travelling in his car on Wazirpur flyover at 9.30 a.m., the police said.

The duo, on a motorcycle, overtook Varun Monga. Putting him at gunpoint, the accused snatched his gold bracelet, they added.

A passer-by saw the incident and stopped the two-wheeler.

“Imran feared that he would be thrashed by the people on the road and so he jumped off flyover which is around 70 feet high. Meanwhile, his associate managed to flee on the motorcycle. The victim then made a police control room call,” said a police officer.

The police then admitted Imran.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections of robbery and Arms Act has been registered.

“His associate has been identified and will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy was lynched by locals in north-west Delhi’s Mukundpur on the suspicion of theft.

Two persons have been arrested while four others are absconding, the police added.