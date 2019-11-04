Stay at home for the sake of your health: Priyanka

Indian National Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday shared a video supporting a ‘Delhi bandh’ in view of the spike in air pollution levels in the city even as the party’s Delhi unit staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence over the issue.

Ms. Vadra shared the video asking people to stay at home on Monday and Tuesday for the sake of their health. “As a citizen of Delhi and as a mother, I fully support this call to action by my fellow citizens. #DelhiAirEmergency #DelhiBachao #DelhiBandh” she tweeted.

A similar message went viral on the social media that encouraged the people of Delhi to take the issue of air pollution “beyond drawing room and phone conversations” and “acting now”.

“Do not go to work. Stay home to show you care. You care for your health, for your family and the health of future generations. We are in a gas chamber. Let’s say no to it. It will be hard; there are projects to finish, meetings to keep, and deadlines to meet. But this is about our health,” the message stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra and several other leaders of the party were detained by the police on Sunday during a protest outside Mr. Kejriwal’s residence over the issue of pollution following which they were detained.