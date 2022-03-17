State-of-the-art tech helps police check traffic violations in Gurugram

Advanced cameras, CCTV network also being used to track stolen vehicles

The CCTV-based Surveillance and Adaptive Traffic Management System (SATMS) has proved to be the “third eye” for the Gurugram Police. More than 1,000 postal challans are being generated daily at five busy intersections where SATMS technology is fully operational, for offences such as jumping signals or violating the zebra crossing.

Senior traffic police officers said that the number of violators captured through SATMS and the postal challans issued through it could grow exponentially over the coming months as authorities fix the CCTV system at several other busy intersections. Furthermore, offenses such as over-speeding and driving in wrong lanes, are soon going to be brought in the ambit of the SATMS.

“The challans were introduced six months ago and already we find a visible change among the motorists, especially at the five intersections from where the postal challans are being issued,” said Ravinder Singh Tomar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

The officer added that given how the traffic police are occupied with managing traffic movement in Gurugram, a move to bring the entire city under CCTV surveillance is being actively considered.

According to statistics available with the department, 1,77,913 postal challans have been issued since the system was implemented, in September 16, 2021. The maximum number of postal challans -- 36,167 -- were issued in January, 2022, followed by 32,863 in December, 2021, and 31,335 in February 2022.

As per the latest data, 11,034 postal challans have been issued to traffic violators in the first nine days of this month.

Mr. Tomar shared said that around 300 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras and Automatic Number Plate Reading (ANPR) cameras were installed at 20 intersections in the city. However, the issuance of postal challans was made operational at only five intersections, including IFFCO Chowk metro station, Galleria Market and Jharsa Chowk.

“There are a few pending issues at the remaining intersections. Such as deciding the angles at which the cameras have been placed or painting zebra crossings properly. We hope to fix these issues soon,” Mr. Tomar added.

A senior officer of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said that a total of 1,126 CCTV cameras, including 750 fixed cameras, have been installed at 212 locations across the city.

“All the cameras are connected through an optical fibre network. The police regularly monitors the camera feeds at the Integrated Control and Command Centre. These cameras are state-of-the-art and ensure that images of offenders are captured clearly,” said P.K. Aggarwal, adviser, Smart City, GMDA.

Mr. Aggarwal added that these cameras were also being used by the police to track and identify stolen vehicles.

“The registration numbers of stolen vehicles have been fed in the system. As and when these vehicles cross the intersections where the CCTV cameras have been installed, an alert is generated at the command centre,” he said.

Having installed the hi-tech gadgetry at various points in the city in the first phase, officials say more areas will be covered by the SATMS in the second phase regarding which discussions are underway.

“Discussions are being held over 90 more intersections where the RLVD and ANPR cameras will be installed. We are also in the process of fixing speed limits in various stretches to enable issuing of postal challans for over-speeding and driving in wrong lanes,” Mr. Tomar further added.