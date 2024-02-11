Spring is in the air in central Delhi with tulips in full bloom

February 11, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

With the onset of spring around the corner, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Saturday inaugurated the ‘Tulip Festival’ at Shantipath in Chanakyapuri to depict the history of tulips as well as their journey from the Netherlands to the flower beds of Lutyens’ Delhi.

Children from various schools in Delhi visited the exhibition on the first day.

As part of the festival till February 21, the NDMC plans to organise a photography competition on tulip beautification and curated walks around the areas where they are blooming.

People driving around the city may see them on Shantipath, Connaught Place, Windsor Place roundabout, and Sardar Patel Marg. Nearly two lakh tulips in various colours, including white, yellow, red, pink, orange, purple, and black, have been sourced from the Netherlands. The cultivation of tulip bulbs started in December last year at various parks and gardens in central Delhi.

The NDMC said that it has focused on cost-effective measures, including the preservation of tulip bulbs from the previous year’s festival, which resulted in a 50% reduction in production costs.

Those looking to treat themselves to the hues of spring may also visit the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where visitors can see tulips, daffodils, asiatic lilies, oriental lilies, and many other rare seasonal flowers in full bloom.