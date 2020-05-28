Delhi

Spray pesticides to deal with possible locust attack: govt.

Directions sent to revenue commissioners, DMs, says Rai

The Delhi government has issued an advisory for spraying of pesticides to deal with a possible locust attack in the Capital, said Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

He said in the view of the increasing threat of locusts in north India, the Agriculture Department will run awareness programmes to make both farmers and Delhi residents per se aware of this new threat.

“To deal with the attack of locusts here, the government has issued an advisory for spraying pesticides. There are many north Indian States which are witnessing a massive locust attack and keeping in mind the situation, the government has issued this advisory. Alerts and directions have been sent to the revenue commissioners, DMs and civic body commissioners regarding the matter,” he added.

“Not only the agriculture sector but also the horticulture sector: crops, vegetation, plants, gardens, orchards, can get affected by the locust attack. I have met senior officials of both the departments and am personally monitoring preparedness. The officials have been instructed to work proactively to ensure Delhi’s preparedness to deal with a locust attack,” he said.

A circular issued by the government directed all authorities concerned to take preventive measures to control and eradicate locusts to avoid the devastating effect on standing agricultural and horticultural crops, vegetation, plants, gardens, orchards in Delhi.

It also directed that awareness programmes be organised for the public and farmers to prevent and control any such invasion by locusts in Delhi. “As the swarm usually flies in the day time, and rests during night time, therefore, the locusts should not be allowed to rest, especially during the night,” it said.

