Soon, free preparatory classes at DU

In 2016, Delhi University (DU) released five centralised cut-off lists, after which it was left to the individual colleges to list the number of vacancies that they had left to be filled. A look at how cut-off percentages fell for popular Honours courses shows that in most cases the required score for admission did not fall drastically between the first and the fifth cut-off list for general category students.
In the open house sessions organised by the university this year, students were advised to pick a course of their choice and secure admission in the first list itself rather than wait for the percentages to fall. Students can later switch colleges if they get admission in a college that is of their first choice.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor