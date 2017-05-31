Soon, free preparatory classes at DU

In 2016, Delhi University (DU) released five centralised cut-off lists, after which it was left to the individual colleges to list the number of vacancies that they had left to be filled. A look at how cut-off percentages fell for popular Honours courses shows that in most cases the required score for admission did not fall drastically between the first and the fifth cut-off list for general category students.

In the open house sessions organised by the university this year, students were advised to pick a course of their choice and secure admission in the first list itself rather than wait for the percentages to fall. Students can later switch colleges if they get admission in a college that is of their first choice.