Snatchers stab BSES employee after failed attempt in Dwarka

A 38-year-old BSES employee was stabbed by two assailants, who were trying to snatch his mobile phone, in Dwarka on Friday morning, the police said.

The incident happened when the victim, Sanjay Sharma, along with his colleague Ratan Thakur was returning to the power station after attending a power failure call in the area, they said.

The duo was on a bicycle at the time when an autorickshaw deliberately hit them, Ratan alleged. Next, four to five persons came out of the auto and held Sharma. The accused tried to snatch his mobile phone near Vardhaman Market in Dwarka Sector 3 at 4.15 a.m. When the accused failed to snatch the phone, they stabbed Sharma and fled the spot.

Ratan rushed to the power station and informed other staff members about the incident following which the police were informed.

A PCR reached the spot and rushed Sharma to a hospital. “Sharma has received two stab wounds in his abdomen and is undergoing treatment at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He is out of danger,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse. He added that a case of attempt to murder has been registered at Dwarka North police station. The police said they have rounded up a few suspects.