Delhi

Smoke detected in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express

Smoke was detected in the luggage van of Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad station on Saturday, officials said.

All passengers on board are safe, railways said.

The train arrived at Ghaziabad station at around 6:41 a.m. and fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the officials said.

The train departed for its destination at 8:20 a.m. after the affected coach was detached, they said.

