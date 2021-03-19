Jan Shatabdi train runs in reverse direction for over 20 km

The Railways has suspended a loco pilot and a guard after the Purnagiri Jan Shatabdi express train travelled in the reverse direction for over 20 km after hitting an animal.

No injuries were reported. The incident took place on Wednesday evening on the Khatima-Tanakpur section in Uttrakhand.

A Railways official said the incident happened due to an animal being run over, resulting in issues with the control of the train. He said a ‘JA Grade’-level enquiry has been ordered for the same. “The loco pilot and the guard have been suspended pending enquiry,” the official added.

The North Eastern Railways said on Twitter, “An incident happened on 17.03.2021 due to cattle run over between Khatima-Tanakpur section. Train stopped just short of Khatima yard safely. There was no derailment, and all passengers were transported to Tanakpur safely. Loco Pilot and Guard suspended in the incident.”