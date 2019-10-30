Six-day Urdu Heritage Festival opens today

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced that it will be organising a six-day Urdu Heritage Festival from October 30 at Central Park in Connaught Place. The festival will have Sufi music, dance, poetry, plays and other performances that will include artistes like Anwar Hussain, Sufi Nizami brothers, Sithara, Fareed Sabri, Talat Aziz and Rekha Bhardwaj. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Urdu is an integral part of Delhi’s cultural and literary history. “We want to ensure that Urdu is not only well preserved but it also advances linguistically and socially,” he added.