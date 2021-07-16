Delhi

Sisodia, Malleswari meets athletes ahead of Olympics

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University Karnam Malleswari on Thursday interacted with the four athletes from Delhi that will be representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Of the four, three athletes have been part of the Mission Excellence programme of the Delhi government that provides financial help and training to athletes.

Mr. Sisodia said that the vision of CM Arvind Kejriwal has been realised as athletes who were a part of the Mission Excellence programme were representing India. “The Delhi government not only rewards the players who win medals, but also makes them worthy of winning medals by helping players during the days of their struggle and training. We can see this has resulted in our players from Delhi representing the nation in the Olympics today,” Mr. Sisodia said

Ms. Malleswari, while wishing the players ahead of the Olympic Games, said that they should remember their training and give their best. Sharing her experience as a former Olympian, she said that players should focus just on their game to perform well.


