Shots fired at undertrial’s car, one injured

The Delhi police on Monday said shots were fired at an undertrial’s car allegedly by his rivals, injuring his driver, near Kishangarh in south-west Delhi.

While the injured, Shafiq alias Lucky, has been taken to Fortis Hospital, the undertrial has been identified as one Somraj alias Dhami.

According to the police, they received a call around 1 p.m. about a firing at a car. Four rounds were fired, and one live round has been seized. “Somraj was on the co-driver seat and his personal PSO Krishan was sitting in the rear,” DCP (South-West) Gaurav Sharma said.

The three were returning from Patiala House Court after attending a hearing of a case related to murder of one Ashok Maan, which was registered in 2020, in which Somraj along with his brothers is an accused, the DCP said.

They alleged that one Harender Maan, brother of the deceased, and his relatives had a role in the firing. A case has been registered and the accused are yet to be arrested, the DCP said.