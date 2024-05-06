GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Shooters of Tillu gang arrested for murder of rival gang member

May 06, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi police arrested two sharpshooters and an informant associated with the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, in connection with the murder of a Gogi gang member. 

The police received a PCR call on April 22, reporting an incident of shooting in north Delhi’s Alipur. On reaching the spot, the police found two injured persons inside a tempo which had been shot multiple times. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where one person, identified as Narender Malik, was declared dead and the other, Tarun Yadav, received treatment for leg injuries.

The police suspect it is an instance of gang war and added that the motive behind the shooting was to avenge gang leader Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder in Tihar jail by members of the Gogi gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vishal, Sumit, Sagar, Neeraj and Bharat.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice / gangs & organised crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.