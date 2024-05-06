Shooters of Tillu gang arrested for murder of rival gang member

May 06, 2024 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

The Delhi police arrested two sharpshooters and an informant associated with the Tillu Tajpuriya gang, in connection with the murder of a Gogi gang member.

The police received a PCR call on April 22, reporting an incident of shooting in north Delhi’s Alipur. On reaching the spot, the police found two injured persons inside a tempo which had been shot multiple times. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where one person, identified as Narender Malik, was declared dead and the other, Tarun Yadav, received treatment for leg injuries.

The police suspect it is an instance of gang war and added that the motive behind the shooting was to avenge gang leader Tillu Tajpuriya’s murder in Tihar jail by members of the Gogi gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Vishal, Sumit, Sagar, Neeraj and Bharat.