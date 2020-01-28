‘Shaheen Bagh protest is a platform for tukde-tukde gang’

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protest is “a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority” and is offering a platform to the “tukde-tukde gang” under the guise of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He claimed that those trying to divide India are getting cover at Shaheen Bagh protest where Tricolours are being waived.

“It is offering a platform to tukde-tukde gang elements under the garb of opposition to the CAA. This protest is not just a protest against the CAA, it is a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Prasad said during a press conference.

Mr. Prasad’s comments echoed a series of tweets by BJP chief J.P. Nadda who questioned the AAP government’s tardiness in giving sanction for prosecution of cases against former JNU Students’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and others. Mr. Nadda also said that the AAP government was part of the “tukde-tukde gang”.

Mr. Prasad accused both AAP and the Congress of vote-bank politics.

“It is important to bring the truth out. Rahul Gandhi went to JNU when the tukde-tukde gang was raising slogans to divide India. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also went there. This is their truth and it is only for vote bank.”

He alleged that lakhs of commuters are in distress as they cannot go to their workplace. Shops are also being shut and children are unable to go to school due to the “roadblock by Shaheen Bagh protesters”.

‘Silent voices’

He further asked why Mr. Kejriwal and AAP leader Manish Sisodia were not listening to the “silent” voices of those distressed by the road blockade.