Shaheen Bagh agitation: police put rumours to bed

Amidst reports that security personnel were trying to remove those protesting against the amended Citizenship Act from Shaheen Bagh, the police on Sunday clarified that they had gone to the area to resolve an argument, which had ensued between a group of protesters and shopkeepers.

The police said they make regular visits to the spot to ensure law and order remain intact. They said they were informed by one of the shopkeepers on Sunday that some protesters were not allowing them to open their showrooms.

On reaching the spot, the police saw that an argument had ensued between a few protestors and the shop owner over the issue.

“We tried to pacify them. After the dispute was resolved, the man opened his showroom and later the barricades were again put in place,” an officer said.

A protester, Sajid Mojib, said the police had removed barricades and the locals to keep the stir in control in Shaheen Bagh.

“The rumours were that the police will launch a crackdown during 3 a.m.-8 a.m. at Shaheen Bagh. We will continue to protest peacefully and ready to face any kind of situation. For any mishap, the administration will be held responsible,” he said.

The protestors, including women, have been camping in Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia for over 20 days now.