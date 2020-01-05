‘We will not move an inch till citizenship law is rolled back’

Demonstration at Shaheen Bagh against the amended citizenship law entered the 22nd day on Saturday with scores of people speaking out against the Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

Mehrun Isha (50), who has been on a hunger strike for the past five days, said: “We demand the revocation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, NRC and NPR. Most of us who are protesting are very poor, we have lost our sources of livelihoods in the aftermath of demonetisation and now the government has come up with a new way of troubling us.”

Yogesh Swami, who has been organising plays against the CAA and NRC in several parts of the city, said: “Cultural resistance is also a form of peaceful protest. So we sing songs and read out poems that embody these values. The government will not succeed in portraying this solely as an issue about Muslims.”

Commenting on Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that “the government would not go back an inch to revoke the legislation”, Shabina, who came to Delhi from Rajasthan to show solidarity with the movement, said: “If the government will not move then even we will not move an inch. This is a crowd of angry mothers that has received support from students, locals and others. We will continue to stand against police brutality, CAA and NRC.”

Amid loud chants of “Inquilab Zindabad” women protesters continued to occupy the stage as more people joined. Refuting rumours pertaining that the protest may be called off, Shahin Kausar (44), a home-maker, said: “People have come here from across the country and will continue to do so till the amended citizenship law is rolled back. Those who spread these rumours are upset that a non-violent protest has continued for so long.”