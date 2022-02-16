Shah lauds Delhi Police for ‘firm and fair’ riots probe

Praise comes even as courts call out ‘callous’ handling of cases

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday lauded the Delhi Police for efficiently handling the north-east Delhi riots and said the force had carried out a “fair and firm” investigation into the cases.

Mr. Shah was speaking as the chief guest at Delhi Police’s 75th Raising Day being celebrated at New Police Lines, Kingsway Camp. He told a crowd of police officers and their families that “the Delhi riots investigation had been handled well”. “I congratulate the police for the investigation,” he said.

Mr. Shah’s praise comes at a time when Delhi courts have taken a critical view of the police probe into several riots cases being heard by them. The courts have questioned the absence of prosecutors during hearings and reprimanded the police for “callous” investigation into riot-related matters.

The Minister also congratulated the police for “ably handling” the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I have seen how they (police) worked during the pandemic. From supplying medicines to taking people to hospital to conducting cremations, the Delhi Police did an impressive job,” Mr. Shah said.

“The Delhi Police not only did an exceptional job during the COVID pandemic, which is an inspiration for police forces across the country, but it also thwarted several terror incidents during this period,” he added.

Mr. Shah further exhorted the Delhi Police to prepare a road map for the next five years “with well-defined goals to fill the gaps in respect of investigation, prosecution, cyber threats, etc.”.

The Home Minister released a special postage stamp in order to commemorate and recognise 75 years of police service to the masses.

‘25% women personnel’

Speaking at the function, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said Delhi Police’s target is to raise the participation of women personnel to one-fourth of its total strength by 2025.

“As many as 79 police personnel lost their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, in which Delhi Police remained at the front line with doctors and health workers and provided all possible assistance to citizenry, going beyond the call of duty,” Mr. Asthana said.

The CP said more than 5,000 Delhi Police personnel have been promoted last year. The force has also awarded ‘Asadharan Karya Puraskar’ to 45 of its personnel and provided jobs to 164 kin of deceased officers on compassionate grounds.

Mr. Shah presented medals to 62 police officers for gallantry, distinguished service, meritorious service and Jeevan Raksha Padak. During the ceremony, Poonam Parik, the widow of late head constable Rattan Lal who lost his life during the 2020 riots, received the gallantry medal conferred posthumously upon him.

The event also saw a parade being taken out by several Delhi Police personnel, including K-9 (canine) squads, riot prevention vehicles and all-woman PCR vans, with various platoons marching to the tune of “ Badhe Chalo ” and “ Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa”.