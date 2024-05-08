SFJ funding row: BJP holds protest near AAP HQ in Delhi; Bharadwaj hits back

May 08, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The BJP’s Delhi unit held a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on Tuesday, a day after the Lieutenant-Governor recommended a probe against AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegations that his party had accepted funding from banned organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ). AAP had termed the allegation a “political conspiracy” against its party chief.

The police placed barricades to prevent BJP workers, led by senior party leaders, from reaching the AAP office at DDU Marg.

“We know AAP is corrupt, but what is even more shameful is that the party accepted funds from a banned terrorist outfit,” alleged Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva. He added that no party could be allowed to compromise with national security.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said a complaint similar to the one based on which the L-G had recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe was also raised in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly election but to no avail.

“Now the L-G has recommended a probe into the old complaint, which had come from the BJP itself,” he added.

The L-G had on Monday recommended a NIA probe into allegations of the SFJ funding AAP based on a complaint by an outfit named World Hindu Federation-India.