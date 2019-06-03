SFI calls for rollback of 3 language formula

Calling upon the government to rollback its proposal of a ‘three language formula from the primary level’, introduced in the draft ‘New Education Policy’ and released by the HRD Ministry, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) issued a statement.

In the statement, the students’ union also called for “a unity among Hindi and non-Hindi speaking people against the chauvinism and imposition, which they said will cut the basic idea of unity in diversity”.

The development of regional languages, it argued, was key to the development of the nation and an important characteristic of the freedom struggle. The SFI, however, clarified that it does not stand “pro or anti” any language, as it has “always exercised and celebrated the multi-linguistic nature of India”.

It said that the “imposition of Hindi over regional languages will not bring glory to our nation and to the language of Hindi”.

The students’ union asked the government to “step forward to preserve and care each and every regional language to celebrate the linguistic diversity” of the country.