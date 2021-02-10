Seven samples test positive for bird flu

Seven serological samples of bird droppings from the National Zoological Park (NZP), commonly known as the Delhi zoo, were found positive for bird flu, officials said on Tuesday.
The zoo has been shut since a sample of a dead owl tested positive for bird flu in January. Authorities said the samples were collected from four different points and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases on February 3.
In an official statement, the zoo authorities said all safety measures are being taken and the zoo shall remain closed.
“All possible prophylactic measures and drills related to disinfection are regularly being taken,” the NZP said in a statement.
Zoo Director, Ramesh Pandey, said that the zoo was declared an “infected zone” after the samples of the owl tested positive and they had restricted entry to the zoo even for employees. “We are also monitoring the zoo twice a day to find if there are any deaths or any visible sickness. We are using e-bird, a mobile application, to track birds,” he said.
