Seven people nabbed for running fake call centres

Accused used to dupe U.S. residents

Seven people have been arrested for running a fake call centre that allegedly duped foreigners of several crores, the police said on Friday.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said the accused have been identified as Gaurav (24), Amit Anand (46), Ajneesh Rana (37), Aryan Saxena (21), Yogesh Prasad (28), Naveen Kumar (22), and Aman Preet Kaur (24).

The police said they got information that some persons were running an international online cheating racket in Tilak Nagar’s Ganesh Nagar. The accused were engaged in using illegal techniques.

‘Call from Amazon’

During probe, it was found that they were cheating people based in the USA on the pretext of providing them technical support by posing as tech supporters of Amazon. “On Thursday, the police reached Ganesh Nagar where seven people were found engaged in calls,” Ms. Goel said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the tech support scam begins with a pre-recorded call, claiming to be from Amazon and telling the victim that suspicious transactions have taken place in their Amazon account.

Eventually, the accused would persuade them to connect for resolving that issue and get their computer or mobile remote access.

The police said the accused would then exploit the victim following which they would block the call, As the numbers used by the alleged were spoofed VOIP numbers, the complainant can neither call back nor trace those numbers, Ms. Goel said.

The accused got details of the U.S. residents using illegal techniques, the officer added.