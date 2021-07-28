Senior citizen shot dead in Dwarka; manhunt on for suspects

Quarrel between victim and his brother’s family over house renovation took place a day before

A 62-year-old man was shot dead in his sleep outside his house in Dwarka’s Palam Extension in the small hours of Tuesday, the police said.

DCP (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said the victim has been identified as Ajeet Singh. The police said they received information about the incident at 7.30 a.m. from the victim’s son Rajesh.

“He had a bullet injury on the forehead. An empty cartridge was found on the bed,” Mr. Meena said.

‘Argument with uncle’

Rajesh told the police that an argument had broken out between his father and his uncle Kishan’s family over house renovation work.

Kishan’s son Rajbir had allegedly threatened to kill Singh.

After dinner on Monday, Singh took his charpoy outside the house where he usually slept. In the morning, Singh’s wife found him dead. The police said the family suspects the involvement of Kishan’s family.

The suspected family was not found at their residence. Teams are looking for them, an officer added.