Scrap all appointments made in the Civil Defence department, says Bidhuri

LoP demands probe be ordered immediately

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday demanded that all appointments made in the Civil Defence department be scrapped and a probe be ordered with immediate effect.

Mr. Singh demanded that a Service Selection Board under the Delhi Police be constituted for the recruitment process of personnel in the department because “all appointments made in it came about without any proper norms or guidelines”.

“The most shocking part is that no proper police verification was done in the recruitment of people and as a result, we come across many incidents where the personnel of the Civil Defence are found to be involved in criminal activities,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

He also said: “Only two days ago personnel of the Civil Defence were caught red-handed while trying to extort money from people for not wearing masks. Before this, some personnel were found involved in incidents of dacoity.”

The LoP said the selection board could function at the district-level and its representatives could include a DCP and two ACPs. In addition to this, he stated, norms should be framed under which one should have to undergo a fitness test, a written entrance test and police verification.

Change uniform: LoP

“Currently all those who have been recruited are like AAP cadres or those who have affiliations to the AAP leaders. No norms are followed and no guidelines are in place for this recruitment and therefore they should be scrapped,” he added.

“The uniform of Civil Defence personnel should be changed immediately as it almost resembles that of the Delhi Police. These Civil Defence personnel are indulging in extortion and corruption and the Delhi Police is being defamed for heinous crimes,” he alleged.