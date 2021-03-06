School dropouts held for duping woman of ₹7 lakh

Two school dropouts have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of KYC updation, the police said on Friday.
On December 18 last, complainant Pooja Sarin from Mehrauli told the police that she got a call from an unknown number; the caller introduced himself as a bank official. He obtained her documents on the pretext of KYC updation and also took an OTP from the complainant. Next, she saw that ₹7 lakh was deducted from her account.
The police then registered an FIR in the matter.
During investigation, it was revealed that the cheated amount was transferred to various banks and wallets. Accordingly, the account statements of the alleged accounts were analysed and linked details were checked.
“During analysis of transactions, it was found that one person was using the linked mobile at Himmat Nagar, Gujarat. A team was sent to Himmat Nagar. Acting on a tip-off, a person named Azad was apprehended,” said Atul Thakur, DCP (South).
During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He said that he had come in contact with one Rahul Kumar from Bihar. They met at Bhiwadi in Rajsthan.
“Rahul knew a man, Vartha, from Nadiya in West Bengal who asked him to provide him bank accounts to shift cheated amounts on a commission basis. Rahul contacted Azad for the same,” said Mr. Thakur.
Further probe is on to arrest Vartha.
