Sans COVID curbs, Delhi traders hope to register ₹1 lakh crore business this festive season

A couple goes through orders for earthen lamps for Diwali festival, in New Delhi, on October 14, 2022.

A couple goes through orders for earthen lamps for Diwali festival, in New Delhi, on October 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Traders in Delhi are hoping for a huge boost to Diwali business this time, to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore, as for the first time in three years they prepare for the festival of lights sans COVID-19 restrictions.

“This substantial inflow of funds is expected to relieve the business community from financial crisis,” the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) said.

Free of the red eye of COVID-19, this Diwali is bringing huge business opportunities for traders.

CTI said, “After two years, Diwali will be celebrated without any COVID-19 restrictions, prompting consumers to visit markets in every city of the country, shopping.”

Chairman of the traders’ body Brijesh Goyal and its president Subhash Khandelwal said they expect ₹1 lakh crore business in Delhi on the occasion of Diwali.

According to a recent report by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex organisation of the automobile sector, the overall retail sales of automobiles grew by a whopping 57% during the Navratri period, the CTI said.

“The wedding season is also starting in November...CTI has connected with Hotel and Banquet Associations, Restaurant and Mall Associations, Cinema Associations, Shopping Center Associations, Car Dealers Associations, Makeup and Salon Associations, Tour and Travel Associations, and various market and industry associations and it has been concluded that this festival season can do business of about ₹1 lakh crore,” Brijesh Goyal said.


