Robbers who gave electric shock to victims nabbed

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing people by giving them shock with an electric torch in central Delhi, the police said on Monday.

The accused, Prince Vinod (35), Pradeep Mantosh (22) and Kanak Ratnam (39) are former members of ‘Thak Thak gang’, the police said.

Other cities

Vinod and his accomplices started robbing people after giving them electric shock. Once the victim became unconscious, they robbed him of his cash and other belongings.

The gang have also operated in many other cities, including Mumbai, Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, the police said.

With their arrest, cash worth ₹15.30 lakh, jewellery, 20 wristwatches, a countrymade pistol, a car and a motorcycle was recovered.

According to police, the matter came to light after an accountant working in a private firm at Chandni Chowk reported that he was robbed by the accused while he was returning to office in an auto after collecting the company cash from Karol Bagh on July 12.

When he reached Guru Nanak Chowk near Kamla Market, suddenly a person wearing a helmet walked towards him and immobilised him by giving a electric shock with an object and robbed his bag carrying ₹21.69 lakh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said.

About 70 CCTV cameras were scanned to identify the accused.

Vinod was apprehended on July 27 from Inder Puri, the officer said.

Subsequently, the other two accused were also arrested from Madangir, the officer added.

Interrogation revealed that Vinod used to keep a track of people who carried cash bags and informed his accomplices to follow them.

When the victim got stuck in traffic jam, they took advantage of the opportunity and robbed them after giving him electric shock, the DCP said.