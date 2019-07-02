Retired Wing Commander found dead

A retired Wing Commander was found dead at his residence in Vasant Kunj on Sunday night, the police said. No foul play is suspected so far, they said.

An officer said Deepak Kumar Seth used to live alone. “A call was received regarding death of a man. The police found Seth lying unconscious. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. No external injury was found,” the officer said. His body was handed over to his wife after post-mortem